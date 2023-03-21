Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CB stock has gone up by 0.54%, with a monthly decline of -7.39% and a quarterly plunge of -7.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.67.

The public float for CB is 413.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CB on March 21, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has increased by 2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 189.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Insurance Doesn’t Have to Be Boring. Chubb Stock Is a Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $239 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CB, setting the target price at $246 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

CB Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.43. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Keogh John W, who sale 23,871 shares at the price of $212.18 back on Feb 28. After this action, Keogh John W now owns 272,062 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $5,064,949 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 7,949 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Lupica John J is holding 123,553 shares at $1,764,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chubb Limited (CB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.