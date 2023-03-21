ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Stock Faces 4.76% Weekly Volatility

The stock of ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has seen a -4.67% decrease in the past week, with a -17.68% drop in the past month, and a -5.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for CHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.49% for CHX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Right Now?

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) by analysts is $35.56, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for CHX is 197.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CHX was 1.59M shares.

CHX) stock’s latest price update

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX)’s stock price has increased by 4.03 compared to its previous closing price of 25.29. however, the company has experienced a -4.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

CHX Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.49. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Mahoney Paul E, who sale 1,171 shares at the price of $31.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mahoney Paul E now owns 119,816 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $36,641 using the latest closing price.

Marcos Antoine, the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of ChampionX Corporation, sale 146,955 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Marcos Antoine is holding 42,380 shares at $4,408,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corporation stands at +4.07. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.