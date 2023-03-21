Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)’s stock price has increased by 4.87 compared to its previous closing price of 23.39. however, the company has experienced a -2.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CERE is $36.09, which is $12.56 above than the current price. The public float for CERE is 128.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume of CERE on March 21, 2023 was 638.59K shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

CERE stock saw a decrease of -2.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.20% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.89% for CERE stock, with a simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERE reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CERE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CERE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

CERE Trading at -19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -26.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.18. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -22.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from COLES N ANTHONY, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $27.19 back on Mar 03. After this action, COLES N ANTHONY now owns 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $81,570 using the latest closing price.

COLES N ANTHONY, the CEO and Chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 47,000 shares at $27.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that COLES N ANTHONY is holding 2,704 shares at $1,274,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -42.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.