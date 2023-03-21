Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has seen a -37.79% decrease in the past week, with a -76.53% drop in the past month, and a -92.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.98% for CISO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -59.80% for CISO stock, with a simple moving average of -92.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CISO is $5.00, which is $4.77 above than the current price. The public float for CISO is 57.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume of CISO on March 21, 2023 was 549.06K shares.

CISO) stock’s latest price update

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO)’s stock price has decreased by -25.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a -37.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -80.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.32%, as shares sank -72.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO fell by -37.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5415. In addition, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation saw -90.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.90 for the present operating margin

+11.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stands at -258.51. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -41.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.