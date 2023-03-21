Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. however, the company has experienced a -9.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for CENN is 161.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CENN on March 21, 2023 was 6.32M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -9.42% decrease in the past week, with a -36.85% drop in the past month, and a 13.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for CENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.56% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -61.31% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -29.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares sank -36.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4861. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.