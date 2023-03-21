Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAT is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAT is $255.35, which is $24.79 above the current price. The public float for CAT is 511.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAT on March 21, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT)’s stock price has increased by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 220.31. however, the company has experienced a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/23 that Caterpillar Commits to Not Closing Union Plants Under New Contract

CAT’s Market Performance

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.33% decline in the past month and a -3.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for CAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.94% for CAT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CAT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CAT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAT reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $290. The rating they have provided for CAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CAT, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CAT Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAT fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.54. In addition, Caterpillar Inc. saw -6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAT starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $249.29 back on Feb 17. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 3,709 shares of Caterpillar Inc., valued at $99,716 using the latest closing price.

Long Suzette M, the CLO/General Counsel of Caterpillar Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $251.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Long Suzette M is holding 8,776 shares at $2,008,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caterpillar Inc. stands at +11.28. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.