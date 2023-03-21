Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR)’s stock price has increased by 3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 43.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

Is It Worth Investing in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) by analysts is $73.00, which is $24.81 above the current market price. The public float for CZR is 213.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CZR was 3.17M shares.

CZR’s Market Performance

CZR stock saw a decrease of -2.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for CZR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $68 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZR reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CZR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CZR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CZR Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.18. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc. saw 8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Pegram Michael E, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $44.74 back on Nov 04. After this action, Pegram Michael E now owns 96,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,118,572 using the latest closing price.

TOMICK DAVID P, the Director of Caesars Entertainment Inc., purchase 1,100 shares at $38.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that TOMICK DAVID P is holding 5,800 shares at $42,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+38.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at -4.74. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.