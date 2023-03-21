C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 21.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that C3.ai Stock Rallies on Strong Results, Guidance Boost

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is $20.22, which is -$1.36 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AI on March 21, 2023 was 17.50M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stock saw a decrease of -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.94% and a quarterly a decrease of 73.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.46% for C3.ai Inc. (AI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 29.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.79. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 92.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 4,931 shares at the price of $21.42 back on Mar 16. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 342,888 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $105,614 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 233,664 shares at $720,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.