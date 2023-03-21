BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a 9.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that BuzzFeed Encourages Reporters to Write More Stories in Attempt to Turn Profit

Is It Worth Investing in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) by analysts is $1.77, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for BZFD is 68.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BZFD was 12.53M shares.

BZFD’s Market Performance

The stock of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has seen a 9.63% increase in the past week, with a -46.86% drop in the past month, and a 17.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.79% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.00% for BZFD stock, with a simple moving average of -35.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZFD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BZFD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZFD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

BZFD Trading at -32.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.00%, as shares sank -44.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3660. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc. saw 51.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of BuzzFeed Inc., valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc., sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+33.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BuzzFeed Inc. stands at -46.02. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.