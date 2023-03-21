Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BOXD stock has gone down by -64.33%, with a monthly decline of -80.83% and a quarterly plunge of -43.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.33% for Boxed Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -71.10% for BOXD stock, with a simple moving average of -87.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is $2.65, which is $2.51 above the current market price. The public float for BOXD is 61.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOXD on March 21, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

BOXD) stock’s latest price update

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD)’s stock price has increased by 35.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a -64.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

Analysts’ Opinion of BOXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOXD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BOXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOXD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOXD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BOXD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BOXD, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

BOXD Trading at -72.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.48%, as shares sank -76.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXD fell by -64.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4517. In addition, Boxed Inc. saw -29.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXD starting from Zimowski Mark, who sale 50,358 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Jan 27. After this action, Zimowski Mark now owns 56,308 shares of Boxed Inc., valued at $24,212 using the latest closing price.

Huang Chieh E., the Chief Executive Officer of Boxed Inc., sale 47,212 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Huang Chieh E. is holding 2,358,601 shares at $22,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.89 for the present operating margin

+15.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxed Inc. stands at -37.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.