BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has seen a -10.64% decrease in the past week, with a -35.05% drop in the past month, and a -31.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.20% for BKSY stock, with a simple moving average of -34.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BKSY is $3.50, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for BKSY is 109.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for BKSY on March 21, 2023 was 717.15K shares.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY)’s stock price has decreased by -4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that This Company Wants to Turn Google Maps Into Moving Pictures

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $3 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to BKSY, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

BKSY Trading at -28.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY fell by -10.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6490. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw -18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-298.48 for the present operating margin

-43.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc. stands at -715.84. Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -32.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.