Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. but the company has seen a 10.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BITF is 180.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On March 21, 2023, BITF’s average trading volume was 4.48M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stock saw a decrease of 10.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.33% and a quarterly a decrease of 97.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.22% for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -18.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8914. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 106.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.