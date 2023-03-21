Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is $0.40, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for BRDS is 217.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRDS on March 21, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

BRDS) stock’s latest price update

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRDS’s Market Performance

BRDS’s stock has fallen by -21.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.60% and a quarterly drop of -43.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.02% for Bird Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.92% for BRDS stock, with a simple moving average of -69.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -48.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -49.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -21.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1725. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -38.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Torchiana Shane, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Mar 17. After this action, Torchiana Shane now owns 7,769,514 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $26,000 using the latest closing price.

Ling Yibo, the Chief Financial Officer of Bird Global Inc., sale 200,365 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Ling Yibo is holding 2,568,851 shares at $85,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -146.63. Equity return is now at value -178.50, with -79.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.