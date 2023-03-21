BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is $4.50, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 17.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on March 21, 2023 was 8.49M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has decreased by -14.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -33.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a -33.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -62.06% drop in the past month, and a 75.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.45% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.65% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at -47.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.16%, as shares sank -61.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -33.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6080. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 124.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Katz Avi S, who sale 33,400 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, Katz Avi S now owns 1,135,507 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $57,114 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 33,400 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 1,135,507 shares at $57,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. Equity return is now at value -462.90, with -71.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.