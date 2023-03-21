Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has seen a -16.82% decrease in the past week, with a -32.39% drop in the past month, and a -32.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for BIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.33% for BIG stock, with a simple moving average of -39.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BIG is also noteworthy at 2.02.

The average price estimated by analysts for BIG is $13.13, which is $1.33 above than the current price. The public float for BIG is 28.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.20% of that float. The average trading volume of BIG on March 21, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

BIG) stock’s latest price update

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG)’s stock price has decreased by -6.01 compared to its previous closing price of 12.15. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/22 that Big Lots, Hibbett Become Latest Retailers to Show Inflation Pain

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BIG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

BIG Trading at -28.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw -22.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Padovano Nicholas E, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Apr 06. After this action, Padovano Nicholas E now owns 25,979 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $147,490 using the latest closing price.

Padovano Nicholas E, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $34.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Padovano Nicholas E is holding 25,841 shares at $121,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.