Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has increased by 3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) is above average at 2.14x. The 36-month beta value for BTE is also noteworthy at 2.94.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BTE is $5.66, which is $2.19 above than the current price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on March 21, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE stock saw a decrease of -3.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.60% for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.96% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -29.16% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -24.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.