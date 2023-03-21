Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has increased by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 4.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLDP is $7.36, which is $3.18 above the current price. The public float for BLDP is 251.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDP on March 21, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a -4.72% decrease in the past week, with a -18.15% drop in the past month, and a -12.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.00% for BLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -21.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $7.25 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BLDP, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

BLDP Trading at -14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -18.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw 5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.86 for the present operating margin

-25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -207.07. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.