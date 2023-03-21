Assessing the Risk and Potential of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s (IPG) Stock

The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has gone up by 4.52% for the week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month and a 6.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for IPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of 11.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is above average at 14.61x. The 36-month beta value for IPG is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IPG is $40.55, which is $5.89 above than the current price. The public float for IPG is 383.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of IPG on March 21, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

IPG) stock’s latest price update

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG)’s stock price has increased by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 33.73. However, the company has experienced a 4.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that IPG Is the Latest Ad Holding Company to Increase Forecast

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

IPG Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.04. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +8.58. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.