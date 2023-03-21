Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.37.

The public float for AHT is 33.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHT on March 21, 2023 was 466.34K shares.

AHT) stock’s latest price update

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHT’s Market Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has seen a -15.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -51.89% decline in the past month and a -44.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for AHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.14% for AHT stock, with a simple moving average of -57.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AHT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for AHT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AHT, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

AHT Trading at -46.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT fell by -15.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. saw -34.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Eubanks Deric S, who sale 30 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Dec 27. After this action, Eubanks Deric S now owns 24,895 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., valued at $132 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., sale 110 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 0 shares at $846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Equity return is now at value 166.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.