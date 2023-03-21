Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is above average at 2.17x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $6.75, which is $8.34 above the current market price. The public float for ARQQ is 24.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARQQ on March 21, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

ARQQ) stock’s latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has increased by 16.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. however, the company has experienced a 13.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.K. Quantum Cybersecurity Firm Discloses SEC Investigation Over Merger

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ’s stock has risen by 13.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -54.15% and a quarterly drop of -77.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.79% for Arqit Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.70% for ARQQ stock, with a simple moving average of -76.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -41.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares sank -20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2280. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -67.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-712.78 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc. stands at +902.32. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 35.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.