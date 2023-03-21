Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, APTX stock has gone down by -4.86%, with a monthly decline of -76.83% and a quarterly plunge of -49.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.89% for Aptinyx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.28% for APTX stock, with a simple moving average of -65.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APTX is also noteworthy at 1.40.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for APTX is 54.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of APTX on March 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

APTX) stock’s latest price update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX)’s stock price has increased by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTX

In the past week, APTX stock has gone down by -4.86%, with a monthly decline of -76.83% and a quarterly plunge of -49.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.89% for Aptinyx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.28% for APTX stock, with a simple moving average of -65.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to APTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

APTX Trading at -66.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.59%, as shares sank -76.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTX fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2632. In addition, Aptinyx Inc. saw -51.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7453.40 for the present operating margin

+47.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptinyx Inc. stands at -7488.60. Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -74.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.