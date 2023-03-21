Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 56.53. but the company has seen a -2.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Apollo Global to Buy Univar in $8.1 Billion Deal Including Debt

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is $78.85, which is $19.69 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 328.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APO on March 21, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a -2.84% decrease in the past week, with a -21.20% drop in the past month, and a -11.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.56% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $88 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $59.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

APO Trading at -17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.55. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Kelly Martin, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $70.11 back on Feb 22. After this action, Kelly Martin now owns 425,120 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $1,051,694 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $70.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 414,241 shares at $2,113,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at -27.68. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.