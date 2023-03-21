AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has increased by 2.62 compared to its previous closing price of 20.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is above average at 29.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is $20.87, which is -$1.08 below the current market price. The public float for AU is 412.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AU on March 21, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stock saw an increase of 9.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.18% and a quarterly increase of 13.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.53% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 27.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.00. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.