Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)

The 36-month beta value for SMMT is also noteworthy at -1.00.

The public float for SMMT is 114.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SMMT on March 21, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

SMMT stock's latest price update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)’s stock price has increased by 7.98 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMMT’s Market Performance

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has seen a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -26.05% decline in the past month and a -51.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.80% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for SMMT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMMT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

SMMT Trading at -36.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares sank -24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7205. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw -58.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Zanganeh Mahkam, who purchase 15,973,743 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, Zanganeh Mahkam now owns 23,395,269 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,772,430 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,553,301 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 9,884,095 shares at $7,930,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Equity return is now at value -102.20, with -70.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.