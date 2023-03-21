Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

The 36-month beta value for SLG is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLG is $40.00, which is $17.32 above than the current price. The public float for SLG is 62.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.73% of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on March 21, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has increased by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 23.57. however, the company has experienced a -17.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

SLG’s Market Performance

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has experienced a -17.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.65% drop in the past month, and a -32.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for SLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.82% for SLG stock, with a simple moving average of -42.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $32 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Underperform” to SLG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SLG Trading at -33.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -35.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -17.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.79. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from HATKOFF CRAIG M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $34.31 back on Mar 03. After this action, HATKOFF CRAIG M now owns 2,052 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $308,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.