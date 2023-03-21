Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is above average at 7.73x. The 36-month beta value for FRO is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRO is $21.11, which is $3.61 above than the current price. The public float for FRO is 142.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume of FRO on March 21, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FRO) stock’s latest price update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO)’s stock price has increased by 4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 15.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO’s stock has fallen by -5.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.15% and a quarterly rise of 20.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Frontline Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.25% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 32.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FRO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

FRO Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.72. In addition, Frontline Ltd. saw 37.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Ltd. stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline Ltd. (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.