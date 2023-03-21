Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is above average at 11.99x. The 36-month beta value for DELL is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DELL is 234.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on March 21, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s stock price has increased by 3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 37.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Dell Stock Gains Ground As Goldman Issues New Buy Rating

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL’s stock has risen by 5.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.76% and a quarterly drop of -2.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Dell Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $43 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DELL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

DELL Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.26. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Whitten Anthony Charles, who sale 15,983 shares at the price of $36.49 back on Mar 16. After this action, Whitten Anthony Charles now owns 841,207 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $583,220 using the latest closing price.

Scannell William F, the Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 91,938 shares at $42.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Scannell William F is holding 178,627 shares at $3,918,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.