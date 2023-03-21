Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The 36-month beta value for CHPT is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHPT is $18.21, which is $8.97 above than the current price. The public float for CHPT is 334.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.51% of that float. The average trading volume of CHPT on March 21, 2023 was 9.84M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 9.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

CHPT’s Market Performance

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen a -5.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.68% decline in the past month and a -13.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.05% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.19% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

CHPT Trading at -17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 108 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Mar 10. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,100,945 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $1,097 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 1,989,958 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $19,899,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.06 for the present operating margin

+16.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.59. Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -31.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In summary, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.