AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock Experiences -15.47% Monthly Change

The stock of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has seen a -12.93% decrease in the past week, with a -15.47% drop in the past month, and a -48.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for HKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.15% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -90.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 20.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HKD on March 21, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has decreased by -9.69 compared to its previous closing price of 8.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HKD Trading at -28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -12.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -27.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.