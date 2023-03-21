American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is above average at 20.39x. The 36-month beta value for AEP is also noteworthy at 0.45.

The public float for AEP is 513.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of AEP on March 21, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

AEP) stock’s latest price update

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 91.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP’s stock has fallen by -1.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly drop of -5.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for American Electric Power Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AEP, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.63. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Hall Greg B, who sale 884 shares at the price of $90.99 back on Feb 27. After this action, Hall Greg B now owns 7,331 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $80,435 using the latest closing price.

Akins Nicholas K, the Executive Chair of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 51,034 shares at $89.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Akins Nicholas K is holding 143,547 shares at $4,564,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+25.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.