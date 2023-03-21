Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMRN is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is $3.75, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for AMRN is 381.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On March 21, 2023, AMRN’s average trading volume was 4.83M shares.

AMRN) stock’s latest price update

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMRN’s Market Performance

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has experienced a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.40% drop in the past month, and a 25.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for AMRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.61% for AMRN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AMRN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

AMRN Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7510. In addition, Amarin Corporation plc saw 30.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRN starting from WOLD OLSEN PER, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Jun 13. After this action, WOLD OLSEN PER now owns 149,000 shares of Amarin Corporation plc, valued at $92,730 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.01 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amarin Corporation plc stands at -28.66. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.