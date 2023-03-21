Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is $7.00, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for ALTO is 70.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On March 21, 2023, ALTO’s average trading volume was 845.83K shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has seen a -13.67% decrease in the past week, with a -45.79% drop in the past month, and a -40.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for ALTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.64% for ALTO stock, with a simple moving average of -56.60% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -45.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -45.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5568. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -44.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 17. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 573,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 563,909 shares at $18,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

-3.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -3.11. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.