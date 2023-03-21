Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has increased by 4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Allbirds’ Earnings Disappointed. The Stock Is Plummeting.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is $3.19, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for BIRD is 92.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIRD on March 21, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a -59.38% drop in the past month and a -62.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.58% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.89% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -67.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BIRD, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

BIRD Trading at -55.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -57.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1037. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from LEVITAN DAN, who purchase 75,796 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEVITAN DAN now owns 106,283 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $81,860 using the latest closing price.

Bufano Michael J, the Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 10,570 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Bufano Michael J is holding 323,188 shares at $29,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.31 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -34.04. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.