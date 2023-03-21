Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 7.96. However, the company has seen a 3.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is $8.61, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for AQN is 673.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQN on March 21, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN’s stock has seen a 3.99% increase for the week, with a 0.51% rise in the past month and a 7.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for AQN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

AQN Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

+19.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at -7.85. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.