Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock Experiences 3.18% Monthly Change

In the past week, AEM stock has gone up by 6.56%, with a monthly gain of 3.18% and a quarterly surge of 0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.00% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 33.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $62.28, which is $10.79 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 454.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEM on March 21, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 50.84. However, the company has experienced a 6.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

AEM Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.90. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.32 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.