Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 74.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.77% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.64M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has increased by 12.75 compared to its previous closing price of 32.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR’s Market Performance

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a 14.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.86% gain in the past month and a 54.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.94% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 78.67% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +272.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 79.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPINK KENNETH B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.22 back on Mar 01. After this action, SPINK KENNETH B. now owns 99,880 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $880,500 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 98,083 shares at $36.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 0 shares at $3,572,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.