Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is 35.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is $391.93, which is $32.05 above the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 457.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On March 21, 2023, ADBE’s average trading volume was 2.94M shares.

ADBE) stock’s latest price update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 358.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Adobe Is One of the Better ‘Growth+Profit Stories in Software’

ADBE’s Market Performance

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has experienced a 11.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month, and a 10.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for ADBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.12% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to ADBE, setting the target price at $354 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $339.05. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Lewnes Ann, who sale 2,599 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Lewnes Ann now owns 26,977 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $1,039,600 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Scott, the EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of Adobe Inc., sale 2,906 shares at $355.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Belsky Scott is holding 26,475 shares at $1,032,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +27.29. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 18.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.