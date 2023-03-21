Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is $9.67, which is $7.65 above the current market price. The public float for ACER is 13.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACER on March 21, 2023 was 503.94K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ACER) stock’s latest price update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)’s stock price has increased by 26.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -50.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACER’s Market Performance

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has seen a -50.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -61.71% decline in the past month and a -73.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.33% for ACER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -54.17% for ACER stock, with a simple moving average of -51.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at -61.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.21%, as shares sank -63.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER fell by -50.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7815. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from Schelling Chris, who purchase 819,672 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schelling Chris now owns 2,712,529 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

ASELAGE STEVE, the Director of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 409,836 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that ASELAGE STEVE is holding 483,741 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1265.75 for the present operating margin

+94.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1220.16. Equity return is now at value 259.30, with -80.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.