AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) by analysts is $164.71, which is $7.75 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.77B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ABBV was 6.25M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has increased by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 154.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

ABBV’s Market Performance

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has experienced a 2.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.41% rise in the past month, and a -4.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $172 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ABBV, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

ABBV Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.09. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, who sale 53,125 shares at the price of $152.28 back on Mar 13. After this action, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan now owns 60,941 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $8,089,998 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND TIMOTHY J., the EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER of AbbVie Inc., sale 44,141 shares at $153.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. is holding 13,837 shares at $6,766,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.