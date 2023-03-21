Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 97.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Abbott Laboratories to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems At Equity Value of $890M

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is above average at 24.94x. The 36-month beta value for ABT is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABT is $122.62, which is $26.1 above than the current price. The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on March 21, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stock saw a decrease of -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $105 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ABT, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ABT Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.21. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from MANNING JOSEPH J, who sale 1,339 shares at the price of $100.70 back on Mar 01. After this action, MANNING JOSEPH J now owns 62,323 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $134,837 using the latest closing price.

Ahlberg Gregory A, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 1,317 shares at $100.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Ahlberg Gregory A is holding 38,420 shares at $132,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.