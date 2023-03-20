Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 211.62x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) by analysts is $85.09, which is $16.78 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 224.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ZM was 3.91M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 69.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a 0.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.83% decline in the past month and a -2.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -19.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $75 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ZM, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZM Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.77. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $69.23 back on Mar 14. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 63,639 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $484,634 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 3,224 shares at $68.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $220,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.