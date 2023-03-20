ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 6.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZIMV is 26.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIMV on March 20, 2023 was 742.19K shares.

ZIMV’s Market Performance

The stock of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has seen a 13.14% increase in the past week, with a -46.83% drop in the past month, and a -34.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for ZIMV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.10% for ZIMV stock, with a simple moving average of -48.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIMV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIMV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZIMV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZIMV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIMV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ZIMV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

ZIMV Trading at -28.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -46.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV rose by +13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, ZimVie Inc. saw -31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from CRAWFORD SALLY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 13. After this action, CRAWFORD SALLY now owns 40,127 shares of ZimVie Inc., valued at $224,120 using the latest closing price.

Kidwell Heather, the below. of ZimVie Inc., purchase 36,765 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kidwell Heather is holding 44,754 shares at $203,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIMV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.96 for the present operating margin

+58.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZimVie Inc. stands at -6.99. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In summary, ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.