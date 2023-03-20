YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 9.05. However, the company has seen a -6.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by analysts is $9.39, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 389.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of YPF was 2.86M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a -6.51% decrease in the past week, with a -22.08% drop in the past month, and a 24.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.10% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to YPF, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

YPF Trading at -17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.