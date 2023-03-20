Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) Stock: A -8.49% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has gone down by -0.25% for the week, with a -12.25% drop in the past month and a -4.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for WH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.49% for WH stock, with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Right Now?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WH is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WH is 85.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WH on March 20, 2023 was 724.06K shares.

WH) stock’s latest price update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH)’s stock price has increased by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 66.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

WH Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -12.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.85. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from CHECCHIO LISA, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $76.90 back on Mar 08. After this action, CHECCHIO LISA now owns 13,692 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $461,407 using the latest closing price.

ALLEN MICHELE, the Chief Financial Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 14,940 shares at $71.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that ALLEN MICHELE is holding 0 shares at $1,065,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.