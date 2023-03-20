What Recent Market Trends Mean for Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) Stock

In the past week, TDS stock has gone down by -10.76%, with a monthly decline of -14.74% and a quarterly plunge of -4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.63% for TDS stock, with a simple moving average of -28.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDS is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is $17.00, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 91.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On March 20, 2023, TDS’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

TDS) stock’s latest price update

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 10.30. However, the company has experienced a -10.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TDS, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

TDS Trading at -17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDS starting from Davis Clarence A, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $18.33 back on May 25. After this action, Davis Clarence A now owns 15,511 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., valued at $78,819 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at +1.15. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.