What Recent Market Trends Mean for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RIGL) Stock

In the past week, RIGL stock has gone down by -7.89%, with a monthly decline of -9.88% and a quarterly surge of 32.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.96% for RIGL stock, with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for RIGL is 171.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIGL on March 20, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

RIGL) stock’s latest price update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has decreased by -9.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

In the past week, RIGL stock has gone down by -7.89%, with a monthly decline of -9.88% and a quarterly surge of 32.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.96% for RIGL stock, with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIGL reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RIGL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5798. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.10 for the present operating margin

+98.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -48.71. Equity return is now at value 772.50, with -44.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.