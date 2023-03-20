What Recent Market Trends Mean for Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN) Stock

The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen a -9.59% decrease in the past week, with a -18.23% drop in the past month, and a -24.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for DVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.14% for DVN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Right Now?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DVN is 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DVN is $69.28, which is $22.6 above the current price. The public float for DVN is 647.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVN on March 20, 2023 was 10.03M shares.

DVN) stock’s latest price update

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 46.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DVN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

DVN Trading at -20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.69. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from Gaspar Clay M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $49.98 back on Mar 14. After this action, Gaspar Clay M now owns 477,032 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $999,600 using the latest closing price.

Muncrief Richard E, the President and CEO of Devon Energy Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $50.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Muncrief Richard E is holding 1,762,038 shares at $377,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +30.05. Equity return is now at value 57.50, with 25.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.