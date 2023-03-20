Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAL is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WAL is $80.79, which is $49.6 above the current price. The public float for WAL is 105.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on March 20, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

WAL) stock’s latest price update

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)’s stock price has decreased by -15.14 compared to its previous closing price of 36.91. However, the company has seen a -36.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL’s stock has fallen by -36.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -58.58% and a quarterly drop of -47.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 100.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.37% for Western Alliance Bancorporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -50.66% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of -55.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $85 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

WAL Trading at -53.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 100.02%, as shares sank -57.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL fell by -36.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.35. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -47.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +34.44. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.