Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WEJO is $2.75, which is $2.0 above the current price. The public float for WEJO is 77.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEJO on March 20, 2023 was 252.30K shares.

WEJO) stock’s latest price update

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO)’s stock price has increased by 76.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 59.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

WEJO’s Market Performance

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) has experienced a 59.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.07% rise in the past month, and a -4.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.02% for WEJO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.53% for WEJO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEJO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEJO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for WEJO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WEJO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

WEJO Trading at 15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEJO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.70%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEJO rose by +59.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5947. In addition, Wejo Group Limited saw 55.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WEJO

Based on Wejo Group Limited (WEJO), the company’s capital structure generated 382.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.