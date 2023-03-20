Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)’s stock price has increased by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 34.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VSAT is $51.00, which is $16.35 above the current price. The public float for VSAT is 72.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on March 20, 2023 was 500.19K shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT’s stock has seen a 0.64% increase for the week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month and a 11.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for Viasat Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for VSAT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VSAT, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.97. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 300 shares at the price of $33.97 back on Mar 06. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 11,256 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $10,191 using the latest closing price.

Lippert Keven K, the Executive Vice President of Viasat Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $32.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Lippert Keven K is holding 6,224 shares at $86,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.